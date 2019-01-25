The Rotorua community can enjoy a magical stage performance as local actors bring a popular Shakespearean comedy to life.

Rotorua Little Theatre's first show for 2019 is Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

It will be showing from February 7 to February 16 at Shambles Theatre, 8 Amohau St.

Director Remo Royall Malcolm says A Midsummer Night's Dream is a comedy written by William Shakespeare in 1595/1596.

She says it is a lovely love story of a number of people, and finishes up with three weddings at the end.

A Midsummer Night's Dream portrays the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazon.

These events include the adventures of four Athenian lovers and a group of six amateur actors, who are controlled and manipulated by the King and Queen of the fairies.

Remo says the fairies will be dressed up in Steam Punk style costumes.

"You can do all sorts of things in this show."

She says this is the third Shakespearean show she has directed over the years.

Remo says there are about 25 people in the cast, and they have been rehearsing for about eight weeks.

She says one of the reasons she had chosen to do the show at this time of year was to catch students before they went off to university, so there are older students included in the cast.

"We've got great actors."

Remo said she had taught speech and drama, and three of her ex-pupils were in the show which was "rather nice".

She encourages people to come along to A Midsummer Night's Dream because of its comedy and magic.

"They would have an enjoyable evening, they would enjoy the Shakespearean language.

"It's a magical evening, and the play is full of interconnecting plots."

Tickets are available at www.eventfinda.co.nz.