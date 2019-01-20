Sunny weather and a selection of events made for a busy weekend in Rotorua.

There were plenty of cameras out taking snaps and the revving of engines at the Rotorua Lakefront Car Show.

The seventh annual car show was held yesterday at the Village Green.

The show is hosted by the Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club, and any special types of vehicles were invited to take part - new or old.

Club chairman David Tomlinson said he could safely say there were 350 vehicles on show this year, which varied from a 1906 Ford Model N through to a brand new Jaguar.

He said there were more than 30 minis.

"There was a very good mix of almost every type of car.

"We've had not only a great number of cars, but a really good number of visitors come through.

"There must have been tens of thousands of photos taken."

People weave around the Rotorua Village Green as they check out the hundreds of interesting vehicles. Photo / Ben Fraser

Rotorua's Alan Judd is a member of the Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club, and took along his 1967 Jaguar E Type.

Judd said there was an interesting history to this car. The former owner was Erin Ganley, the son of a New Zealand Formula One driver of the 1970s named Howden Ganley.

He said he loved Jaguars and currently had five.

Judd said what he enjoyed about the event was seeing all the beautifully presented cars -- and being able to show his off.

"It shows off Rotorua and you get people coming from everywhere to show off their cars."

Shona and Warren Sharp travelled over early in the morning from Tauranga for the car show, bringing along their 1949 Ford Prefect named Gurty and 1960 Ford Prefect named Peggy Sue.

They are with the Bay of Plenty Ford Club, and Shona said this was their first time coming to the Rotorua Lakefront Car Show.

"It's a great get-together and it's family orientated - the grandchildren love it."

Picnics, fold-out chairs and country music come together at Country in the Park. Photo / Ben Fraser

Meanwhile, country music rang out from the Band Rotunda in the Government Gardens while spectators toe-tapped along at Country in the Park yesterday.

It is run by the Geyserland Country Music Club, and president Dallas Grant said it had been a pretty successful day.

He said the event was about giving something back to the community and helping to promote the club.

Secretary Ann Wattam said the crowd had been great, and the concert had included six special invited guests from out of town. The rest of the performers were local.

She said the event had been running for about 10 years.

Rotorua's Adalene Haye said the atmosphere was super and the music was great.

She and her friend Pat had been going along every year.

Rotorua's Pat Ashton said it was a great free event for the weekend.

"You can bring a picnic lunch and it's lovely."

She said country music was her favourite genre - "All my life I've loved country music".

Rotorua's Margaret Neale said this was her first time going to Country in the Park.

"I'm very impressed so far, it brings back a lot of memories."

She thought it was a great event to have held in Rotorua.

"You can just see how many people have come out from all ages."

This weekend also featured the Blue Lake Regatta on Saturday, though it was cancelled due to wind on Sunday, and the Rotorua Model Railway Club had an opening weekend.

Destination Rotorua executive manager of visitor services Graham Brownrigg said the iSites had noticed that they had been busier than this time last year.

He said a lot of people had been through the Redwoods iSite this weekend.