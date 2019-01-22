

The Rotorua A&P Show has held centre-stage for more than a century, bringing animals and people big and small to the Agrodome for 110 years.

But this year brings some changes. Due to Mycoplasma bovis no cattle will at the show and, for the first time, it will run for just one day.

In recent years the iconic event has found itself sharing the limelight with a number of other events as Rotorua grows in popularity.

It is for that reason A&P Show organisers are trialling a one-day format, on January 26, for the 2019 show at the Agrodome.

A&P Show committee president Heather Brake said there was so much more on offer for people now.

"With events happening in Rotorua, Tauranga and Taupō during the long weekend, people are spoiled for choice.

"Also this year some of our tradespeople said they were only able to be at the show for one day and we have no cattle due to Mycoplasma bovis. It made sense to make it a one-day show."

A&P Show committee president Heather Brake and secretary Lyn Tetenburg. Photo / Stephen Parker

But, Brake said, it would still have a lot on offer.

"On Saturday a kids' playground area, including a merry-go-round, ferris wheel, bouncy castle and giant slide, will keep the little ones entertained and everything is free," Brake said.

"We also have a children's competition with a bike up for grabs.

"There will be trade sites, food sites and entertainment, military vehicles, miniature horses, alpacas and fun games organised by Scouts and Girl Guides."

The King and Queen of the Mountain Race will go ahead at a slightly earlier time of 10.30am on Saturday as organisers try to get a head-start on the heat of the day.

"Local favourite Chelsea and the Canine and the introduction of sheep racing will be part of a raft of fun things to see and to do," Brake said.

The actual show is officially just one day but some competitions included in the show will run for two.

The axemen competitions will be run over Saturday and Sunday, the shearing and wool handling on Sunday, equestrian on Saturday and Western riding on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

For more information on the 2019 A&P Show go to www.rotoruashow.co.nz.