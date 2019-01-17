Motorists are being warned of possible delays next week as the final coat of sealing is completed at the new Hemo Rd roundabout.

New Zealand Transport Agency said contractors were scheduled to seal the State Highway 30 legs of the roundabout overnight on Sunday, January 20.

The remaining sealing work, including the State Highway 5 leg, Mokoia Drive and the campground entrance is planned to take place during the day from Tuesday, January 22.

These works are subject to weather conditions.

Advertisement

Once the sealing is finished contractors will complete the final line marking of the roundabout.

Temporary speed restrictions will be in place while this work is completed and motorists are asked to drive with care and allow extra time for their journeys.