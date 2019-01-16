Bring along a picnic and a rug and settle in to enjoy free local entertainment as Music at the Band Rotunda returns to Government Gardens on Sunday afternoons.

The series will cover six Sunday sessions from 1pm to 3pm during February and March, starting on February 3.

After celebrating its 10th birthday last year, Music at the Band Rotunda has refreshed the format for 2019, allowing twice as many local performers to showcase their talents.

Rotorua Lakes Council performing arts director Cian Elyse White has taken over the programming of the event.

''Rotorua has an exceptionally talented arts community and I am thrilled to have picked up the mantle of this event, carrying on the wonderful mahi of the former organisers.

"This year's summer series promises a diverse range of artists, from emerging to established, and covering a myriad genre. Rotorua is in for a treat as this year's series is shaping up to be an exciting event for all," she said.

This year the programme will offer two different performances each afternoon featuring local musicians and groups including jazz, blues, country, roots, ukulele, show tunes, rock 'n' roll, symphonic bands and much more.

Music at the Band Rotunda schedule

February 3: 1pm: Stave, 2.15pm: Simply Random

February 10: 1pm: Rotorua Symphonic Band, 2.15pm: Nikau and Ian Perrie

February 17: 1pm: Jazzanovo, 2.15pm: Sunrise Rockers

March 3 – 1pm: Gabriels Presence, 2.15pm: The Thermaleles

March 10 – 1pm: Evelyn Falconer, 2.15pm: Rhinestone Mining Company

March 17 – 1pm: Elisha Hulton & Turanga Merito, 2.15pm: De Nova

March 24 and 31 are wet weather days in case any of the previous shows are cancelled.