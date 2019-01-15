The first day of strike action by junior doctors hasn't caused any major disruptions at Rotorua and Taupō hospitals, according to the Lakes District Health Board.

Thousands of people nationwide missed out on surgery today as a result of 80 per cent of the country's junior doctors walking off the job.

There are about 93 junior doctors currently employed by Lakes District Health Board.

From 7am today until 7am on Thursday, hospitals from around the country will be without 3300 junior doctors for 48 hours.

A second 48-hour strike is planned for January 29 and 30.

Junior doctors are known as resident medical officers and are doctors from the first years after graduating to registrars in advanced stages of their training.

Lakes District Health Board acting chief executive Nick Saville-Wood said at the contingency meeting this morning senior managers and clinical staff reported that processes in place were working well.

Rotorua Hospital's emergency department has had a steady flow of people attend between 7am, when the strike started, and 11am.

Saville-Wood said the planning and support of other staff was much appreciated and had ensured a robust contingency plan to manage emergency services over the two days.

Changes had been made to ensure those most in need were given priority.

Services that remained included acute surgery, emergency department care, intensive care and maternity care, a statement from the health board said.

Elective (planned) surgery for about 20 patients had been rescheduled, which meant fewer admissions to hospital over the strike period.

Most new admissions to hospital will be for patients who have an accident and need emergency surgery or for services that cannot wait, such as maternity services.

About 350 outpatient appointments have also been rescheduled.

"The main focus of all our planning is the safety of patients and staff and ensuring those who need urgent health care over the 48 hours of the strike will get it," Saville-Wood said.

Need help?

* Go the emergency departments at Rotorua and Taupo hospitals for urgent cases

* Your GP or Lakes PrimeCare should be your first port of call

* People can also contact Healthline on (0800) 611 116 for 24/7 advice and information from a registered nurse

* Anyone checking appointments during the strike action should call (0800) 223 647.