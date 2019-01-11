The "bounce and joy" has returned to the lives of the Chrisohoou family after their missing pedigree dog was found.

It was suspected the 2-year-old microchipped male grey pedigree American Staffordshire terrier was stolen from their Edmund Rd home on December 16, leaving the family of six distraught.

But father Jacob Chrisohoou confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post this week the beloved pet had been found.

"We are so happy, it was a very hard Christmas for us and that period of time without him.

"For me, our dogs are like family members so it was like having a child missing.

"Having him home, it's like the kids have their sibling back.

The Chrisohoou family was devastated when their dog went missing, Tiana, 7, (left) Kaia, 5, father Jacob, Amara, 11, mother Alicia and Lydia, 1.

"It's such a happy time for us, it's brought the bounce and joy back into our lives."

He said the power of social media had brought the dog home.

"Everyone really got behind us. It was so amazing, we are so grateful."

He said the support the family had been given was "humbling" but the family didn't want to share the details.

"At this time we would like to ask everyone to please not ask any questions around how he went missing, who took him and how we got him back.

The Chrisohoou family dog, pictured with Amara, 11. Photo / Stephen Parker

"What we can tell you is that he was stolen, he was found a long way from home, getting him back wasn't easy and he is unfortunately shaken up from his time away from his family."

Jacob and Alicia Chrisohoou are registered dog breeders with Dogs New Zealand. The missing dog was reported to police.