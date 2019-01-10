Rotorua lakes and water spots have been bustling as families get splashing to celebrate summer and find relief from the scorching temperatures.

According to Niwa's Seasonal Climate Outlook, which assesses the likely weather expected over the next three months, the heat will continue.

Niwa's principal scientist of forecasting, Chris Brandolino, says above average temperatures are the most likely outcome for the Bay of Plenty.

There is also either a near normal or below normal chance of receiving an average amount of rain in this time, he says.

Advertisement

"If there's going to be below normal rainfall, that's most likely going to be in the upper North Island, which includes the Bay of Plenty."

Chris says the three-month prediction is an overall forecast which does not dissect individual months, so it is important to note the forecast does not rule out rainfall events.

Warmer sea temperatures are a key factor in the outlook, he says.

Earlier this week a number of families were having fun and cooling down in Hamurana Springs.

Rotorua's Nick Bunink says their family often goes to Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake) or Hamurana Springs in the hot summer weather.

He says his sons love swimming, and they have been going to the bridge over Hamurana Stream during the summer for the last two to three years since the children were old enough to jump.

"We do anything to do with outdoors. We go to the Redwoods for walking or riding. It's great for the kids, it keeps them outside."

Noah Bunink, 12, says in the summer he likes sea-biscuiting, jumping off the bridge into the water, and swimming.

"It gets hot at home and it's a good way to cool off."

Tangaroa Wallace, 7, says in the summer he enjoys diving and doing bombs into the water, swimming at the lakes, and having fun with his cousins and friends.

There are plenty of other activities available this summer, including the Rotorua Museum Summer Pick-a-Path Activity Sheet, running until February 11.

Rotorua Museum events and engagement co-ordinator Tori Williams says the activity sheet showcases free activities children and adults can do together throughout Rotorua.

"There are things to do in the rain or shine, at home or out and about, with lots to learn and explore.

"All those that complete the activity sheet go in the draw to win great prizes at the end of January."

There are a range of activities, including creating artwork with recyclable materials and learning Te Reo Māori at the bilingual playground in Government Gardens.

She says they are also encouraging conversation - "so talking to whānau members about their lives and creating a story about Rotorua".

"There are plenty of places in our own backyard that are beautiful and amazing to explore, so hopefully this makes families explore more of what is on offer."

Get a copy of the sheet and more information at www.rotoruamuseum.co.nz.

Another option is Sport Bay of Plenty's Virtually on Track Fun in the Sun activities.

Sport BOP recreation advisor Courtney Meiring says there are a range of free activities on offer which encourage families to get out and explore Tikitapu, Holdens Bay and surrounds.

"From treasure hunts, suggested walks, outdoor games and the good ol' Kiwi jandal toss, the free activities provide options for all members of the family to get active and have fun discovering and exploring our local lakes and reserves."

She says Sport BOP wanted to come up with some free and simple activities which can combat boredom and increase the chance of everyone getting outside and active over the holidays.

Fun in the Sun is a Virtually on Track initiative led by Sport Bay of Plenty and supported by the Department of Conservation and Rotorua District Council.

For more information go to www.sportbop.co.nz.