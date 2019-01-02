Four people have been injured in a two-car crash in Ngongotahā this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said they had minor to moderate injuries.
Emergency services were called after the crash at the corner of Oturoa Rd and State Highway 36 about 2:35pm.
A Rotorua Daily Post photographer at the scene said the highway was down to one lane and traffic was backed up.
Emergency services attended a two-car head-on crash nearby at Hamurana yesterday, on Jackson Rd.
Initial indications suggested the drivers of both vehicles had minor injuries.