I am a big fan of Lord of the Rings. I just like the tourist stuff. I'm spending five nights here and making my way down to Wellington.
Melinda Stanton
Melbourne
Something different. We just came from Kuirau Park. It was amazing. We're staying for two days and going to Te Puia tonight and Hobbiton tomorrow.
Ryan Smith
Adelaide
I was on the way through New Plymouth and it's a major stop on the way. And I want to see some of the sulphur and the smoke stacks coming out of the ground.
Josh Oorschot
Perth
It seems to be an interesting and attractive place with a nice lake and with the hot steams and so on. There are other attractions like rafting that I have heard about. There are a lot of things to do.
Stephan Unger
Czech Republic
