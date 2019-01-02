Melinda Stanton

I am a big fan of Lord of the Rings. I just like the tourist stuff. I'm spending five nights here and making my way down to Wellington.

Melbourne

Ryan Smith

Something different. We just came from Kuirau Park. It was amazing. We're staying for two days and going to Te Puia tonight and Hobbiton tomorrow.

Adelaide

Josh Oorschot

I was on the way through New Plymouth and it's a major stop on the way. And I want to see some of the sulphur and the smoke stacks coming out of the ground.

Perth

Stephan Unger

It seems to be an interesting and attractive place with a nice lake and with the hot steams and so on. There are other attractions like rafting that I have heard about. There are a lot of things to do.

Czech Republic