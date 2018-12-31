

A community focus is driving our leaders' wishlist for 2019.

Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey said there were a few things on his list but he had utmost faith that 2019 would be a game changer for the region.

He said he always thought of those isolated by the "festive season" and believed loneliness and depression were crippling enough without every commercial saying those should be the happiest days of the year.

Tamati Coffey

"As a community, we need to do better in looking after each other's whānau, and we will.

"Our 2019 Wellbeing Budget will be the first of its kind. One that doesn't merely report on how 'well off' Aotearoa is by our bank balance, but by additional factors such as child poverty."

He said Rotorua would undoubtedly benefit from the Government's announcements and fresh-thinking policies.

The policies would be focused on making the economy work for all, which Coffey thought would put whānau first.

Coffey also wanted to secure a future for te reo Māori and improve Aotearoa's mental health.

Te Runanga o Ngati Pikiao Trust aims to promote mental health and prevent suicide in Rotorua.

Project leader Michael Naera said his wishlist was much the same as Coffey's but in particular he wanted to see the Government's Mental Health Inquiry benefit Māori.

Michael Naera

"My wish is to make sure Te Arawa is well, mentally well and healthy, so that our mokopuna are around in the future," Naera said.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said it was important to see greater progress on housing in 2019.

He said local builders were ready to build and local people were desperate to move into homes promised by the Rotorua Lakes Council.

"During our last term in Government, National announced funding for more than 117 social and emergency houses for Rotorua.

"The lakes council also entered into a contract with Government to consent 900 new houses and 1050 new sections over four years under a Special Housing Accord."

He said the announcement that Rotorua had lost its rescue helicopter was a "body-blow" for the community.

Todd McClay

McClay joined Mark Mortimer and others to establish the Rotorua Rescue Helicopter Trust to bring a rescue helicopter back to the city.

"Claims that going from three helicopters in the BOP down to two means a better service just don't stack up.

"The new trust will raise awareness of the need for a rescue helicopter locally. We'll be asking for your support this year."

Rotorua Youth Centre manager Steve Holmes is wanting young people to discover and develop their full potential through creative arts, music and performing.

Steve Holmes

"A wish for the upcoming year would be to be able to resource programmes and good staff really effectively because a number of organisations are probably surviving on the smell of an oily rag."

Rotorua Grey Power president Miriam Ruberl said she hoped seniors would experience greater companionship and respect from the public in general.

Miriam Ruberl

"And great health and access to services that they need. Basically enjoyment of life and quality of life goes up at least 10 per cent."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said the Rotorua Lakes Council was committed to investing in key community facilities and infrastructure alongside transformational projects that would benefit residents and local economy.

Steve Chadwick

"During 2018 we developed a Long-Term Plan that continues our district's journey towards the Rotorua 2030 Vision which we set as a community back in 2013.

"This next year will see tangible progress on key projects that will complement the ongoing investment of others in our district."

She said there would always be challenges along the way but she believed that as a community Rotorua was well placed to tackle those.

"My wish for 2019 is that Rotorua continues to move forward as a district with a shared vision and a clear direction, and that our people flourish and our sense of community remains strong.

"Rotorua is transforming and I look forward to seeing this continue across the coming year."