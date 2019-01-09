The number of noise complaints to Rotorua Lakes Council has dropped drastically in the past two years, from more than 7000 in 2016 to just over 2000 last year.

Last year the council received 2093 noise complaints to its hotline. There were 344 excess noise directions and 29 infringements issued plus 32 seizures of equipment.

This compared to 3097 complaints in 2017, with 416 excess noise directions and 38 infringements issued and 23 equipment seizures made.

Data obtained from the council also showed there were 7018 complaints in 2016, which resulted in 451 excess notice directions, 22 infringements and 32 seizures.

Advertisement

Neven Hill, Rotorua Lakes Council's community and regulatory services manager, said the council was pleased about the decrease in complaints year on year.

"Now is a good time to remind people to have tolerance for your neighbours over the summer period. And if you are planning an activity or party where noise may be an issue, please be mindful of your neighbours and the neighbourhood," Hill urged.

"This will ensure everyone can have an enjoyable event and neighbours are not disturbed."

The top three busiest streets for complaints in 2018 were Malfroy Rd with 73 complaints, followed by Clayton Rd and Sunset Rd with 69 complaints each.

In the Rotorua Lakes area, the biggest generator of complaints was the pounding noise from a subwoofer on someone's stereo with 1289 or 61.5 per cent of all complaints.



Another 821 or 39.2 per cent was about amplified noise from a stereo, while 118 (5.62 per cent) related to parties and another 105 or 5 per cent were about people's voices.

In the past five years, there have been 19,495 noise complaints to Rotorua Lakes Council, of which 2402 or 12.32 per cent warranted further action.

More than 6500 noise complaints were also made to Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council this year, a large portion about loud music.