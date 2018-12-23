The Central Kids Kindergarten Fordlands held a community art day recently which proved a massive success.

Head teacher Jenny Charity said it was a lovely fun day with some magical music and art activities provided by the Travelling Tuataras, face painting with Julie Voss and a sausage sizzle.

"At the end of the day, free packs of art supplies were gifted to each family so they could continue the joy of creating in their own time.

Central Kids Kindergarten Fordlands community art day. Photo / Supplied

"Of course the environment was also set up for a normal kindergarten day of learning through play, which the big kids enjoyed as much as the little ones," she said.

The funding for this community event came from the Rotorua Lakes Council Community Grants in conjunction with the Geyser Community Foundation.

"We are so grateful for this grant as it gives us the opportunity to give back to the community of Fordlands that supports our kindergartens so much," Charity said.

"It was lovely to see our 'big kids' - ex kindergarten children coming back to us for a play.

"We plan to run these events regularly in 2019 and 2020 as well."