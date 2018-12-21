Christmas is now just around the corner, but once Christmas Day has passed and the festive excitement dies down, there are still many days to keep children entertained before they go back to school.

There is no shortage of events and ideas for families to make the most of the summer holidays in Rotorua.

Rotorua's Jenna Brown said their family always took the campervan to Pikowai Beach at some stage in the holidays.

She said over the summer holidays they spent a lot of time at the beach and water, doing activities such as fishing and swimming.

"Anything with water is always good in the heat."

Her son, Connor Murphy, 5, broke his collarbone on the first day of the holidays after falling off a swing, but it was not slowing him down, she said.

Lachlan Brown, 10, said his favourite activities in the school holidays were camping and swimming.

Rotorua has a range of events on over the coming weeks for families to enjoy these school holidays.

Families can gather on December 31 and welcome in the new year together at the GLO Festival.

It will run from 4.30pm to 9.45pm at the Rotorua Village Green and include live music, food trucks, a screening of the movie Cocoand a fireworks spectacular.

Mahon's Amusements will also be right next door with a range of entertainment,

GLO Festival 2016 fireworks. Photo / Supplied

Alia Ryan, the managing director of Boost Fundraising and Events and project manager for GLO Festival on behalf of the Rotorua Lakes Council, said they were hoping the sun was out and people came down to add to the fun vibe at the Village Green on New Year's Eve.

"Lots of planning has gone into creating a fantastic night and we are all ready to get started."

Ryan said the aim was to provide a free and fun community event, at which whānau could come together to be entertained in a safe environment.

"The evening concludes at 9.45pm this year after a 15-minute fireworks extravaganza."

She said the GLO Festival was a great opportunity to have family and friends all together.

"The local entertainment we have on offer, before and after the 6pm Coco movie, is an amazing showcase of Rotorua talent."

Children can visit the free Kids Zone and check out the great array of food trucks, she said.

GLO is smokefree and alcohol-free.

"We ask that no gazebo or tents be erected so that everyone has a good view of the stage and screen. Come along and enjoy a great evening celebrating the end of 2018."

Those who enjoy the thrill of being spectators at sports games can go along to the National Māori Basketball Tournament from January 23 to 26 at the Energy Events Centre, the Rats Blue Lake Multisport Festival on January 26 and 27 at Blue Lake (Lake Tikitapu) or the IPS North Island Touch Tournament on January 26 and 27 at the Rotorua International Stadium.

There is also the Independent Security NZ Streetstocks on December 28 and December 29, and the TWS World Championship on January 18 to January 19 at 105 Paradise Valley Rd.

People enjoy getting active at a previous Go by Bike Day. Photo / Supplied

February is Bike Month and there are a range of events being held in Rotorua, including a Lake Heritage Ride, The Great Cyclezone Scavenger Hunt, Frocks on Bikes Summer Ramble and Go by Bike Day.

Sport Bay of Plenty recreation team leader Sonia Lynds said Bike Month had something for everyone, particularly those who were new to cycling or who wanted to upskill.

"Cycling is fun way to spend time together as a family. It's also a great way to get active and explore the local area, particularly via the great CyWays across town.

"Cycling is also a free form of transport that's good for your health and wellbeing, and for the environment."

She said the activities across the month were guaranteed to be loads of fun, and a great way to hang out with friends and family while gaining confidence on two wheels.