Horohoro School pupils had fun learning about what makes their bodies tick at the interactive exhibition Brave Hearts – The New Zealand Cardiac Story.

The interactive exhibition profiles pioneering Kiwi heart clinicians and their brave patients.

It is open in Rotorua until March 5 at Jean Batten Square, Te Aka Mauri, Haupapa St.

Brave Hearts is an exhibition developed by the Auckland Medical Museum Trust (AMMT) with support from Auckland University of Technology (AUT).

It explains how the heart works, how heart disease is investigated and the largely untold story of New Zealand's leading role in the evolution of heart surgery.

The exhibition includes displays with interactive models.

Rotorua Museum is running a supporting education programme for New Zealand school children in Years 7 to 10.

Emma Liley, Rotorua Lakes Council education lead for the arts and culture team, says Horohoro School last week was the first school group they have had through the exhibition.

"It's been absolutely fantastic to help them understand how important the heart is, how it works and also some of the tools they can use in their everyday life to have a healthy heart, particularly with diet and exercise.

"The big message from our perspective is heart health starts young, and anything they can do is going to have benefits later on in life."

She says they encourage teachers to bring their students along and take advantage of the opportunity at the start of Term 1 because it is an amazing free exhibition, and the free museum bus for local schools can be offered.

Emma says they also hope the exhibition will spark some interest in children towards science as a career.

Horohoro School pupils Ivy Wheeler, 12, and Tahlia Campbell, 13, say they learnt about how the heart works and what things they can do to help their hearts.

One of the activities they had done was doing exercises such as star jumps to get their pulses going faster and taking their heart rates.

They say the activities were fun and everything they had been learning was useful.

For more information on the programme go to www.rotoruamuseum.co.nz.



Outside of the education programme, children are free to enter the exhibition and the gold coin koha from adults will be donated to charity.

On weekends and during school holidays the exhibition will be open to the public from 9am until 6pm. The exhibition will be closed on public holidays.

Groups of more than 20 should pre-book by contacting brett@marvelly.co.nz

This exhibition has been brought to Rotorua by Rotary Rotorua West with the support of Rotorua Lakes Council, Four Winds Foundation and One Foundation.