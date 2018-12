Rotorua Police are looking for missing 88-year-old woman Catharina Kost.

In a Facebook post, police said she was last seen in Rotorua on Thursday December 6.

She could be driving a red Honda Civic three-door hatchback with the registration plate PZ4301.

The post said that police were concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen her or her car is urged to contact Rotorua Police on (07) 348 0099 and quote file number 181207/4745.