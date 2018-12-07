The Rotorua Christmas Parade & Festival is all set to go ahead this afternoon after being postponed last weekend due to bad weather.

The Community Christmas Parade begins at 4pm outside Rotorua Primary School on Arawa St, moving through the city, and ending at the Village Green at approximately 5pm.

This is followed by a short prize giving for the community parade entrants. Prizes up for grabs include cash donations to organisations and professional assistance with ongoing fundraising.

The annual Festival on the Green runs from 4 to 8pm with the public able to enjoy a picnic dinner and fun with food vendors, carnival rides and free games and activities.

Advertisement

The outdoor family Christmas movie Kiwi Christmas runs from 6pm.