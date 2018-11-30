A slip site on Paradise Valley Rd between Relph Rd and the Ngongotahā stream bridge is causing safety concerns with the heavy weather forecast for this weekend.

In the interests of public safety Rotorua Lakes Council has decided to close the road for the weekend until further work can be carried out.

Traffic management will be in place to direct traffic.

Relph Rd can be accessed via Clayton Rd and Paradise Valley Springs can be reached via State Highway 5.

Advertisement

The council said they apologised for the inconvenience but safety for motorists was their top priority.