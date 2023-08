The crash happened early Sunday morning. Photo / NZME

Two men were arrested after a crash in central Rotorua early Sunday morning.

A police spokeswoman said a vehicle sped past a stationary police vehicle around 12.40am, which activated its red and blue lights and followed the vehicle.

“Shortly afterwards, the fleeing vehicle was located crashed into a lamp post and the two men were taken into custody.”

No injuries were reported, the spokeswoman said.

Police were considering charges.