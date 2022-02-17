Award-winning Māori writer Whiti Hereaka. Photo / Supplied

The ARONUI Indigenous Arts Festival organisers have worked hard to ensure the festival can still bring stories to people, and they look forward to inspiring people with art.

The festival still has events on, and runs from tomorrow to March 4.

Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival founding director Cian Elyse White says award-winning Māori writer Whiti Hereaka (Te Arawa/ Ngāti Whakaue) is holding a writer's talk at McLeods Booksellers from 6pm on Tuesday, March 1.

Whiti will talk about her recent projects, including her book 'Kurangaituku', in which she brings to life a story inspired by one of her tūpuna, the great bird woman.

Tickets are $10 and are available to buy through Ticketmaster.

Ngā Kākano o ARONUI - The New Works Project is on Friday, March 4, 7pm, at Princes Gate Hotel.

At this event people can see and celebrate the seeds of two new works - 'Ko Tāua' by Bobby Mihi Howard, and 'Dreaming' by Howie Morrison jnr and friends.

Bobby Mihi Howard is a Rotorua composer who has written more than 15 songs for her musical, a love story between an English officer and a Māori princess. She will be showcasing some songs from her musical, 'Ko Tāua'.

Howie Morrison jnr continues his father's legacy with a special intimate performance of moments, memories and music, joined by Chris Powley.

Cian says, "ARONUI has strived to create a platform for Māori/Indigenous artists since its inception in 2019."

There are other theatre experiences as part of the programme, but ticket spaces are already full.

"Despite the struggles faced with Covid, ARONUI has managed to contribute to the delivery of exhibitions, in in-person events like 'ARONUI lockdown soul session LIVE' at Te Puia and also the large mural painted by Mr G of the late Merata Mita, completed in October 2021."

Cian says although this offering of the festival is a revised version, it has been designed to deliver arts to the community in a safe and accessible way, within the Government's Covid-19 framework.

"It's important to support our artists to deliver their works, and create opportunity for people to come out and be inspired by art, to combat the turmoil of the times."

She says it feels wonderful to be able to go ahead with these events, despite the difficulties of current restrictions.

"ARONUI Trust has a solid red-alert delivery plan in place, in order to ensure the safety of our audience is paramount.

"Covid has been catastrophic to our community nationwide, and the team have worked hard to ensure that these stories still make it to the people, even if it means significantly reduced audience numbers."

She thanks the Rotorua and wider community for the ongoing belief and support of ARONUI and its artists.

"Please buy a ticket and come along to share in these inspiring stories."

Cian says the trust is currently planning for ARONUI 4.0, so "watch this space!"

For more information and links to tickets, go to www.aronuiartsfestival.com.