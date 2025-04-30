- Armed robbers entered a Rotorua store, forcing staff and a child to hide.
- They stole the cash register and tobacco products before fleeing.
- Police are seeking information about the robbery, urging anyone with details to come forward.
A child was forced to hide with staff after armed robbers raided a Rotorua store on the weekend.
Detective Sergeant Jonathon Brady said two young males entered a store on Lake Rd on Sunday night, one brandishing a tyre iron.
They stole the cash register and tobacco products
“Staff members and a young child who were present were forced to hide and activate the fog cannon,” Brady said.