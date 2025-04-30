Advertisement
Armed robbers raid Rotorua store, staff and child forced to hide

Rotorua Daily Post
Police are appealing for information about an aggravated robbery in Rotorua on Sunday night. Photo / NZME

A child was forced to hide with staff after armed robbers raided a Rotorua store on the weekend.

Detective Sergeant Jonathon Brady said two young males entered a store on Lake Rd on Sunday night, one brandishing a tyre iron.

They stole the cash register and tobacco products

“Staff members and a young child who were present were forced to hide and activate the fog cannon,” Brady said.

No one was injured.

He said police were appealing to the public for information about the aggravated robbery.

“We are confident that someone in the public knows who is responsible and are seeking them to come forward.”

This can be done by phoning 105 and quoting file number 250427/4078 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

