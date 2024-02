Police were called to the crash just before 2pm. Photo / NZME

Police were called to the crash just before 2pm. Photo / NZME

A person has received critical injuries in a serious crash in South Waikato.

Police said in a statement they were called to a two-vehicle crash in Arapuni at 1.50pm.

“One person has received critical injuries.”





Horahora Rd was closed and detours were in place.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.