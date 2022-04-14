Health warnings were issued at Ōkawa Bay in December. Photo / Andrew Warner

Algal bloom has subsided at Ōkawa Bay and Lake Rotoiti and health warnings issued in December have been lifted.

Visual observations and satellite imagery provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council confirm that algal blooms in these areas have subsided.

Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer Dr Lynne Lane said despite the lifting of the warning, the public should always be cautious for signs of algal blooms if using lakes.

"Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals.

"If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles suspended in it then it is best to avoid contact with it."

"It is important to look before you leap. If in doubt, it is best to avoid contact with the water and swim or play somewhere else," says Dr Lane.