The TTT Runners team took home the TMNZ 100km Long Course running title in six hours and 42 minutes.

The TTT Runners team took home the TMNZ 100km Long Course running title in six hours and 42 minutes.

More than 700 competitors turned out for the 28th Taupō Great Lake Relay on Saturday.

The TTT Runners team claimed the TMNZ 100km Long Course running title in 06:42:08, with Hunt for Some Fitter People coming second and Chapman Tripp 1 making up the podium.

In the TMNZ 100km Long Course Composite category, Smiths Sports Shoes Asics Fun Team of Auckland defended their title in 08:18:32, with a clear lead ahead of the second place Good Time Girls and the Haymakers in third.

The Smiths Sports Shoes 50km Short Course run category was taken by Quality Carpet Care in 03:51:01, with Mutt Butter coming second and Accounting Innovation in third.

Scrambled Legs took the 50km Composite grade in 05:13:00, with Glenda Matthews coming second, and Bush Babes in third. The walking grade was again taken out by the Motley Crazy Crew – Manawatū Striders in a new record of 05:55:01.

17 people took on the Ledlenser 50km Ultramarathon. Hamilton’s Sean McDowell took the men’s gold in just 04:47:52, followed by Lyndron Dahlberg and Daniel Graves of Hamilton.

The women’s title went to Justyna Blajerska in 04:39:37, with Amy Perez in second and Pear Kempton in third.

The walking winner was Penny Purcell of Tauranga in 06:04:44, followed by Susan Johansson in second place.