Papamoa Bulldogs are up for team of the year. Photo / Supplied

More than 50 finalists have been announced for the 2022 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards, including rising junior stars, Commonwealth Games athletes and community sport and recreation organisations.

The 2022 awards include 14 categories ranging from coach and official of the year, innovation in sport and recreation, and disabled athlete, sportsman and sportswoman of the year, Sport Bay of Plenty said in a statement today.

Amongst the individual finalists are Commonwealth Games athlete Hayden Wilde and his coach Craig Kirkwood, fellow Eastern Bay athlete Lisa Carrington, Rotorua mountain bikers Tuhoto Ariki-Pene and Lachlan Stevens-McNab, swimmer Bailey Conlon and Tauranga-based hockey official Sarah Garnett.

Finalists in the Club of the Year category include Athletics Tauranga, who go up against BOP Climbing Club, and Judea Rugby Club. Vying for the Team of the Year award are Pāpāmoa Bulldogs rugby league, beach volleyballers Sam O'Dea and Brad Fuller, and the Tauranga Water Polo Men's Team.

In the secondary school categories, teams from Whakatāne's Trident High School, Rotorua's John Paul College and Girls' High, and Tauranga Boys' and Ōtūmoetai College are all in the running for top honours.

Over 100 nominations were received for the 2022 edition of the Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards in a year when national and international competition once again ramped up following a prolonged period of pandemic disruptions.

The 2022 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards will be held at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre on Friday 25 November. Tickets for the event are on sale at sportbop.co.nz/tickets.

2022 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards finalists

Holland Beckett Law Sportswoman of the Year:

Amanda Landers-Murphy - Squash

Lisa Carrington - Kayaking

Robin Goomes - Mountain biking

Stacey Fluhler - Rugby Sevens

Bayleys Real Estate Sportsman of the Year:

Hayden Wilde - Triathlon

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black - Rugby Sevens

Sam Tanner - Athletics

Tom Saunders - Sailing

Aurecon Innovation in Sport and Recreation:

Quinn Boyle - Swimming

Rotorua Mountain Bike Club

Surfing for Farmers

Orix Disabled Sportsperson of the Year:

Bailey Conlon - Swimming

Jaxon Woolley - Athletics

Lisa Adams - Athletics

Forsyth Barr Young Sportsman of the Year:

Ben Olifiers - Rowing

Gus Shivnan - Swimming

Lachlan Stevens-McNab - Mountain Biking

Mahaki Albrett-Tureia - Waka Ama

Tuhoto Ariki-Pene - Mountain Biking

Eves Realty Young Sportswoman of the Year:

Carly Ohia - Basketball

Holly Rae Sheaff - Canoe Slalom

Jenna Hastings - Mountain Biking

Keira Allott - Swimming

Maraea Puru - Power Lifting

Pipi Olivia Uhl - Canoe Slalom

Volcanic Hills Team of the Year:

Brad Fuller & Sam O'Dea – Beach Volleyball

Papamoa Bulldogs Rugby League Senior Men's Team

Tauranga Water Polo Senior Men's Team

Advocate Print Official of the Year:

Kelly Hudson - Hockey

Renee Smit - Netball

Sarah Garnett - Hockey

BayTrust Coach of the Year:

Cory Sweeney - Rugby Sevens

Craig Kirkwood - Triathlon

Jamie Carroll - Hockey

Marcus Howie - Rugby Union

Ebbett Tauranga Club of the Year:

Athletics Tauranga Inc

BOP Climbing Club

Judea Rugby Club

Otumoetai Football Club

Canon Bay of Plenty Secondary School Girls' Team of the Year:

Ōtūmoetai College Girls Squash Team

Rotorua Girls' High School Junior Basketball Team

Trident High School Premier Netball Teams

Bay Office Products Deport Secondary School Boys' Team of the Year:

John Paul College Senior Boys Adventure Race Team

Tauranga Boys' College 1st XI Football Team

Trident High School Boys Hockey Team

Sport Bay of Plenty Service to Sport:

Embargoed until Sports Awards evening