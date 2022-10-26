More than 50 finalists have been announced for the 2022 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards, including rising junior stars, Commonwealth Games athletes and community sport and recreation organisations.
The 2022 awards include 14 categories ranging from coach and official of the year, innovation in sport and recreation, and disabled athlete, sportsman and sportswoman of the year, Sport Bay of Plenty said in a statement today.
Amongst the individual finalists are Commonwealth Games athlete Hayden Wilde and his coach Craig Kirkwood, fellow Eastern Bay athlete Lisa Carrington, Rotorua mountain bikers Tuhoto Ariki-Pene and Lachlan Stevens-McNab, swimmer Bailey Conlon and Tauranga-based hockey official Sarah Garnett.
Finalists in the Club of the Year category include Athletics Tauranga, who go up against BOP Climbing Club, and Judea Rugby Club. Vying for the Team of the Year award are Pāpāmoa Bulldogs rugby league, beach volleyballers Sam O'Dea and Brad Fuller, and the Tauranga Water Polo Men's Team.
In the secondary school categories, teams from Whakatāne's Trident High School, Rotorua's John Paul College and Girls' High, and Tauranga Boys' and Ōtūmoetai College are all in the running for top honours.
Over 100 nominations were received for the 2022 edition of the Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards in a year when national and international competition once again ramped up following a prolonged period of pandemic disruptions.
The 2022 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards will be held at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre on Friday 25 November. Tickets for the event are on sale at sportbop.co.nz/tickets.
2022 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards finalists
Holland Beckett Law Sportswoman of the Year:
Amanda Landers-Murphy - Squash
Lisa Carrington - Kayaking
Robin Goomes - Mountain biking
Stacey Fluhler - Rugby Sevens
Bayleys Real Estate Sportsman of the Year:
Hayden Wilde - Triathlon
Ngarohi McGarvey-Black - Rugby Sevens
Sam Tanner - Athletics
Tom Saunders - Sailing
Aurecon Innovation in Sport and Recreation:
Quinn Boyle - Swimming
Rotorua Mountain Bike Club
Surfing for Farmers
Orix Disabled Sportsperson of the Year:
Bailey Conlon - Swimming
Jaxon Woolley - Athletics
Lisa Adams - Athletics
Forsyth Barr Young Sportsman of the Year:
Ben Olifiers - Rowing
Gus Shivnan - Swimming
Lachlan Stevens-McNab - Mountain Biking
Mahaki Albrett-Tureia - Waka Ama
Tuhoto Ariki-Pene - Mountain Biking
Eves Realty Young Sportswoman of the Year:
Carly Ohia - Basketball
Holly Rae Sheaff - Canoe Slalom
Jenna Hastings - Mountain Biking
Keira Allott - Swimming
Maraea Puru - Power Lifting
Pipi Olivia Uhl - Canoe Slalom
Volcanic Hills Team of the Year:
Brad Fuller & Sam O'Dea – Beach Volleyball
Papamoa Bulldogs Rugby League Senior Men's Team
Tauranga Water Polo Senior Men's Team
Advocate Print Official of the Year:
Kelly Hudson - Hockey
Renee Smit - Netball
Sarah Garnett - Hockey
BayTrust Coach of the Year:
Cory Sweeney - Rugby Sevens
Craig Kirkwood - Triathlon
Jamie Carroll - Hockey
Marcus Howie - Rugby Union
Ebbett Tauranga Club of the Year:
Athletics Tauranga Inc
BOP Climbing Club
Judea Rugby Club
Otumoetai Football Club
Canon Bay of Plenty Secondary School Girls' Team of the Year:
Ōtūmoetai College Girls Squash Team
Rotorua Girls' High School Junior Basketball Team
Trident High School Premier Netball Teams
Bay Office Products Deport Secondary School Boys' Team of the Year:
John Paul College Senior Boys Adventure Race Team
Tauranga Boys' College 1st XI Football Team
Trident High School Boys Hockey Team
Sport Bay of Plenty Service to Sport:
Embargoed until Sports Awards evening