People have been enjoying relaxing afternoons of companionship and music at this year's Music at the Band Rotunda, which is set to continue through March.

The Music at the Band Rotunda sessions are on Sundays at the Government Gardens from 1pm to 3pm.

Rotorua Lakes Council performing arts director Cian Elyse White says there has been a great turn out for the three February sessions, with nearly 800 people attending so far.

"The weather has been fantastic, and crowds are enjoying the beautiful setting and exceptional local music."

Cian says Music at the Band Rotunda is a great event because it brings the community together for a relaxing afternoon of music and companionship.

She says there are people from all walks of life who attend.

"People chat to their neighbours and enjoy the friendly atmosphere."

Cian says the community are loving the range of performances on offer this year.

"With two different acts each Sunday we are seeing double the talent from previous years, and getting some up and coming performers to showcase their skills."

Rotorua ukulele band, The Thermaleles, is one of the performances coming up at Music at the Band Rotunda. Photo / Supplied

She says this Sunday is Art in the Park running from 10am to 3pm, but Music at the Band Rotunda is back the following Sunday (March 3), where Gabriel's Presence will perform followed by local ukulele band The Thermaleles.

On March 10 singer Evelyn Falconer will perform, followed by the toe-tapping tunes from Rhinestone Mining Company.

On March 17 people can enjoy the talents of Elisha Hulton and Turanga Merito followed by De Nova.

Cian says De Nova brings a mixture of music and humour to the stage, performing songs from the stage, playing tribute to jazz greats, and wrapping up with a medley of songs from the rat pack.

On March 24 the Rotorua Brass Band will play, and the last Sunday in March is kept free in case of bad weather on any of the dates.