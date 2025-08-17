Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Will NZ’s reporting season hint at brighter economic future?

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

After a very difficult reporting season in February, we’ll hopefully see more stability during these last few weeks of August, writes Mark Lister. Photo / NZME

After a very difficult reporting season in February, we’ll hopefully see more stability during these last few weeks of August, writes Mark Lister. Photo / NZME

  • The local reporting season may indicate an approaching economic recovery after a challenging three years.
  • Unemployment is rising, but the labour market is a lagging indicator of economic change.
  • Key companies like Contact Energy and a2 Milk will announce results, offering insights into recovery.

The local reporting season is heating up, and we’re all hopeful it’ll suggest the long-awaited economic recovery is in sight.

It’s been a very challenging three years for many businesses.

The economy contracted for eight consecutive quarters (on a per capita basis) until late last year,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save