US sharemarket volatility normal, long-term gains remain strong

Despite global setbacks, the market still has a flawless track record of recovering and moving on to bigger and better things, writes Mark Lister.

Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners
  • Intra-year sharemarket drawdowns of at least 5% are common, occurring in 93% of years since 1950.
  • US shares have delivered positive returns in 59 out of 76 years, with an average annual return of 11%.
  • Volatility is normal, with markets historically recovering and performing well long-term despite challenges.

Intra-year sharemarket drawdowns (that’s financial jargon for the peak to trough decline) like the one we saw in March and April aren’t uncommon.

In fact, a fall of at least 5% at some point during any given year is extremely likely.

In the 76 calendar years since 1950, there have

