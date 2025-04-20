Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Opinion

Investor tips for navigating market volatility and uncertainty

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Don’t be afraid to take some risk off the table, or hold more cash than usual, writes Mark Lister. Photo / 123rf

Don’t be afraid to take some risk off the table, or hold more cash than usual, writes Mark Lister. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners
Learn more
  • Investors should stay calm, avoid panic and consult advisers for guidance during market volatility.
  • Consider de-risking by holding more cash and adding conservative assets like fixed income.
  • Maintain a diversified portfolio and take opportunities during market downturns, especially for long-term goals.

It’s been a very volatile few weeks for investors, and some asset classes have fallen heavily amid the uncertainty.

All market declines are different and it’s impossible to say when or where this one ends.

However, here are a few suggestions

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business