US recession fears grow, consumer staples and healthcare resilient

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

There have been four US recessions since the 1980s.

Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners
Learn more
  • A major global bank suggests a 60% chance of a US recession.
  • Consumer staples and healthcare sectors are most resilient during recessions, while financials and technology perform worst.
  • Investors should hold more cash, add quality fixed income, and diversify portfolios towards resilient sectors.

There has been increasing talk of a US recession in recent weeks, with one major global bank suggesting the odds of this are 60%.

It’s certainly possible if harsh tariffs remain in place, although the outlook could brighten quickly if we see .

Save

