Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Opinion

The myth of missing best days in market investing

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

The strongest and weakest days tend to come during most volatile periods, so they go hand-in-hand most of the time, writes Mark Lister.

The strongest and weakest days tend to come during most volatile periods, so they go hand-in-hand most of the time, writes Mark Lister.

Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners
Learn more
  • Missing the 10 best days in the market can significantly reduce investment returns.
  • The best days often occur near the worst days, making market timing difficult.
  • Staying invested long-term is generally more beneficial than attempting to time the market.

Every once in a while, you hear talk of how much worse off you’d be if you’d missed the 10 best days in a given period.

It usually happens during a rough patch, in the hope it’ll calm investors down and ensure they stay

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business