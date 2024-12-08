Advertisement
Rotorua Daily Post / Opinion

NZX 50 rises while Spark struggles with 40% drop and missed earnings guidance

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read
Spark underestimated the challenges it was facing, writes Mark Lister. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is investment director at Craigs Investment Partners.
THREE KEY FACTS

  • Spark’s share price is down over 40% in 2024, making it one of the biggest decliners on the NZX 50.
  • The company faced challenges including missed earnings guidance, high debt, and being removed from a key global index.
  • Despite the decline, Spark’s stock offers a gross dividend yield in double digits at $3 a share.

It’s been a good year for the local sharemarket.

The NZX 50 index is up 11.0% so far, which sees it on track for its best year in four.

Most of our biggest companies have performed well, but one notable exception is Spark.

Its share

