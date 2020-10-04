

The finalists in this year's Westpac Rotorua Business Awards have been announced.

And Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said the quality of entries was the best the judges had seen in a while.

"It does mean we have an increase in each category but the standard is very high," Heard said.

The Rotorua Business Awards are delivered annually by the Rotorua Business Chamber, but this year the high-profile awards have been reshaped to reflect the current environment.

Advertisement

This year the awards will recognise and celebrate Rotorua's resilience due to the trauma businesses were going through with the impact of Covid-19, Heard said.

For more than 20 years, as well as offering recognition, the awards provide the opportunity to benchmark and gain expert advice on how businesses can continue to prosper.

Normally, there are 18 categories, Heard said.

"This year we have narrowed it down and we've got more entries than ever.

"It does mean we're going to have more finalists per category than usual. We normally have three or four, I think we're an average of five or six finalists per category this year."

There are five new categories this year including People's Choice, Building Back Better, Employer of the Year, Essential Business of The Year, and Community Support and Care.

All winners, bar the People's Choice, will be picked by judges after interviewing the nominees.

Rotorua architectural designer Darryl Church. Photo / File

Last year's supreme winner was DCA Architects of Transformation which founder Darryl Church labelled on the night as "a massive achievement" for DCA Architects' staff.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Rotorua Daily Post after the event, the company's operations manager Helen Mossman said the team was "over the moon" with the recognition.

The Hits Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey will MC the 2020 event.

He was excited to see the nominations unfold as a lot more power was in the hands of the public.

"The recent focus on essential workers and their business may have an impact on voting."

The awards ceremony will be on October 31.

The Westpac Rotorua Business Awards will take place on October 31. Photo / File

Finalists

Peoples Choice:

• Miss Rotorua Foundation

• Sukh Beauty

• Our House Rotorua

• SF-INK Face & Body

• Rotovegas Boxing Gym

Advertisement

Build Back Better:

• Te Arawa Fisheries

• Waimangu Volcanic Valley

• Speedy Signs & EmbroidMe Rotorua

• Interpine Innovation

• Glass Guys

• Hell's Gate

• MDA Experiences

Employer:

• Watchdog Security

• Ranolf Pharmacy

• Tamaki Māori Village

• Matai Restaurant

• Capers Café and Store

Bilingual:

• Rotorua Lakes Council

• Te Arawa Fisheries

• Kotihi Reo Consultants

Community Support Care:

• Piripoho Service

• Rotorua Multicultural Council

• Ngati Pikiao Iwi Trust

• Te Arawa Lakes Trust

• Local Gecko Productions

• Rotorua TOP 10 Holiday Park

Essential Business:

• Ranolf Pharmacy

• Rotorua Airport

• The CARE Village

• Pak'nSave Rotorua

• Osbornes Funeral Home

Environmental Sustainability:

• VIP Realty

Advertisement

• Alsco

• Aura Motel

• Tatau Pounamu Collective

• Lux Organics

• Katiaki Adventures