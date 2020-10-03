GOLOCAL

A Rotorua woman who lost her day job due to Covid-19 is getting so many sales for her skincare range she has to work into the early hours of the morning to keep up with

Thriving side hustle cushions job loss

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

From bust to boom in a matter of months

'It's been an amazing little journey'