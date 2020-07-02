On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
When asked why Lower chose Central Mall over one of the empty stores in the CBD, Carpenter said it was primarily because of foot traffic.
"There is also strength in the clothing precinct in the mall being next to Glassons and Hallensteins."
Rotorua Central Mall general manager Peter Faulkner said he was thrilled to have Lower on board.
"The brand carries resonance in their market and they will be a good complement to Glassons and Hallensteins.
"The younger market in particular is excited Lower is coming to town."
Faulkner said the brand was filling the last vacancy within the main Central Mall complex.
"The general feeling out there is that stores are happy with the level of trading activity."
Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said the chamber had been receiving quite a bit of positive news of late.
"There is more positive news than negative coming from businesses which is amazing and pleasing to hear.
"We have a lot of glass-half-full people in town. There have been two sides to this Covid story. I think it depends on the type of business you're in but also whether you look at the situation and see the downsides or the opportunities.