It was an enjoyable night of catching up and taking a trip down memory lane as Quota International of Rotorua celebrated the international organisation's centenary.

Quota International is a worldwide organisation of service clubs.

It was founded in Buffalo, New York on February 6, 1919, by Wanda Frey Joiner.

Today Quota International serves in 14 countries throughout the world.

Quota International has been in Rotorua for 41-and-a-half years, and the local organisation celebrated the centenary with a centennial dinner at Princes Gate Hotel on Tuesday.

The dinner included Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick as the guest speaker, entertainment by Ellis Carrington, cutting the centennial cake, and a raffle.

Quota International of Rotorua publicity officer Betty Milligan says there were 48 people at the celebratory event.

She says there are 22 members and the rest who attended included past quotarians and guests from other women's organisations.

"The meal was good, everything went smoothly, and everybody enjoyed it."

She says people enjoyed being able to catch up with each other, and that the regional director, Lois Watson from Ōpōtiki, was also present.

Betty is one of two members, along with Barbara Cumming, who has been a Quota International of Rotorua member for more than 40 years.



She says she loves the friendship of the club, along with knowing that you are helping to make a difference in the community.

Quota International of Rotorua has three fundraisers each year.

These are the National Mah Jong tournament, the Spring Into Summer Fashion Show and concert (in conjunction with Parrots) and a book stall at the Rotorua Night Market.

Major monetary recipients of the Quota International of Rotorua's funds include Leukemia and Blood Cancer, The Care Village – Ngongotahā, St John, St Chads, resource teachers of the deaf, Kiwi Can, Arthritis NZ, Bay Trust Rescue Helicopter, and Plunket.

Quota International of Rotorua also helps with gifts to pensioners each Easter, gives monthly help to the Movers and Shakers Group, helps Rotorua Community Hospice with fundraisers such as the memory tree at Christmas, and helps the Alzheimer's group.