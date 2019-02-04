He's gone from serving time in a maximum security prison to working with the likes of Google and the Hurricanes – and now Dr Paul Wood has challenged a group of Rotorua businesspeople to step outside their comfort zone and achieve even bigger goals.

The renowned Wellington speaker was brought to Rotorua's Millenium hotel last Friday for a one-off event hosted by four Rotorua companies – BDO Rotorua, Dubzz Digital Marketing, The Shine Collective and Craigs Investment Partners.

Dr Wood challenged the 150-strong audience to "break out of their own prison" with an inspirational, humorous and deeply authentic talk aimed at helping prompt new goals and strategies for individuals, businesses and organisations for the year ahead and beyond.

As a leading expert in helping individuals and organisations turn adversity to their advantage, Dr Wood's experience was personal, having served almost 11 years for murder after fatally assaulting his then drug dealer.

Dr Wood told the audience he didn't want to portray himself as "a victim of the justice system".

"It was about the poor choices I made. But it was also through making more positive choices that led me to break free from my downward destiny."

Dr Wood started university study while in Paremoremo Prison, becoming the first person in New Zealand history to progress through undergraduate and Masters degrees while in prison. He was also the first person to begin a Doctorate while still incarcerated.

He spoke about "five steps to freedom", urging the audience to challenge negative self-beliefs and to have the courage to get out of their comfort zone and risk failure.

"Adversity is the catalyst of growth.

"People need to 'lean in' to stress and pressure – to recognise it isn't a threat to be avoided, but a challenge to be embraced.

"Feeling stress indicates you are doing something meaningful and important. But crucially, you have to be disciplined and deliberate about also ensuring you engage in activities that let you recover from stress and pressure, so it doesn't become overwhelming and derail you."

BDO Rotorua partner Michelle Hill had been working to bring Dr Wood to Rotorua since hearing him speak.

"His talk inspired and challenged me, and now I'm doing some of the things I had put off. I've moved them from the background into the foreground."

Hill said collaborating with the other businesses to bring Dr Wood to Rotorua made sense, as all four businesses worked in business advisory roles.

"A summer holiday break and new year often brings new visions and aspirations – not just on the business front, but in a personal capacity as well.

"Sometimes we don't quite know where to start when the end-goal seems too large – but I think Paul's presentation will have inspired many of our colleagues, clients and contacts to make 2019 the year to make those changes and embrace every opportunity."

Hill said the four businesses hoped to hold a similar event on a yearly basis.

"We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback about the event – and its motivational topic – and we would like to kick off each year by bringing a great speaker to Rotorua and making them accessible to local business people and individuals."