Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Business

Mark Lister: Reserve Bank signals lower interest rates, but mortgage relief may be limited

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read
Focus Live: Adrian Orr and Reserve Bank face politicians after OCR cut

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Interest rates are expected to decrease, but mortgage rates may not drop as much as anticipated
  • The Reserve Bank projects the OCR to settle around 3% by early 2027
  • Borrowers should prepare for mortgage rates of around 5%, reflecting a new normal for borrowing

Mark Lister is investment director at Craigs Investment Partners.

OPINION

Interest rates are headed lower, which will take the pressure off household budgets and give borrowers a reprieve.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The bad

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business