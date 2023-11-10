Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Business

Mark Lister: Policymakers face a balancing act as unemployment rises

By
3 mins to read
An inconvenient truth is that higher unemployment is required for inflation to be brought under control, writes Mark Lister. Photo / Getty Images

An inconvenient truth is that higher unemployment is required for inflation to be brought under control, writes Mark Lister. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Investors have been heartened by reports of softer economic conditions, an easing labour market and slowing wage growth in both New Zealand and the US.

These are necessary developments for inflation to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business