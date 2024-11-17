However, the Trump agenda of reducing taxes and implementing tariffs is inflationary.
That’s one reason longer-term interest rates and inflation expectations have increased recently, while forecasts for Fed cuts have been pared back.
Markets are betting the Fed will have to go slower from here, compared to what traders were betting on a few weeks ago.
The US 10-year Treasury yield rose above 4.4% last week.
That’s the highest in four months and more than 70 basis points above where it was the day after the Fed’s 50-basis point cut in September.
The 10-year is an important benchmark for financial markets, and it influences mortgage rates so it matters to prospective homeowners too.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) has a base case estimate for an increase of US$7.75 trillion in the deficit over the next decade under the Trump plan.
That would see debt to GDP rise above 140% by 2035, compared with about 90% today.
Having said that, we don’t know how much of Trump’s stated agenda will ultimately be implemented.
He also promised to lower inflation on the campaign trail, and that goal is inconsistent with some of his other policies.
Then again, inflation averaged about 2% during Trump’s first term and never hit 3%, despite a raft of tariffs being introduced.
The Democrats can’t throw stones either, as President Joe Biden left most of these in place and even added a few more.
We’ll have to wait for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President in January, and then see how he approaches the first few months of 2025.
Until then, a lot of this is up in the air.
What we do know is that the Fed’s tightrope might be getting even tighter, and its communication challenges more difficult.
We’re in for an interesting 12 months, and it might all start with the upcoming meeting in December.
Mark Lister is investment director at Craigs Investment Partners. The information in this article is provided for information only, is intended to be general in nature, and does not take into account your financial situation, objectives, goals, or risk tolerance. Before making any investment decision Craigs Investment Partners recommends you contact an investment adviser.