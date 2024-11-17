Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Business

Mark Lister: A showdown is looming between Trump and the Fed

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Fed can’t avoid talking about Trump forever, writes Mark Lister. Photo / Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Fed can’t avoid talking about Trump forever, writes Mark Lister. Photo / Getty Images

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates again last week, with Jerome Powell facing economic and political questions.
  • Trump’s agenda may increase inflation and the deficit, complicating the Fed’s future decisions.
  • Markets expect a slower pace of Fed cuts, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising above 4.4%.

Mark Lister is investment director at Craigs Investment Partners.

OPINION

As markets and economists had expected, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates again last week.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

However, the post-announcement press conference was a little different to usual, coming hot on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business