Housing market recovery delayed despite rising sales volumes

By
Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

There are numerous reasons to explain our underperforming housing market, including unaffordability, writes Mark Lister. Photo / 123RF

THE FACTS

  • Sales volumes have increased, but house prices remain unchanged and 16.3% below the 2021 peak.
  • The South Island market is stronger, while Auckland and Wellington are more than 20% below peak levels.
  • Affordability issues and high unemployment contribute to a sluggish market favouring buyers over sellers.

New Zealand has dragged itself out of recession, and mortgage rates have been falling for 18 months.

However, against conventional wisdom, the long-awaited housing market recovery still hasn’t arrived.

Sales volumes have been rising, with the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) reporting

