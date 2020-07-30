Over the past couple of days, I have had cause to travel on two of the main roads leading into Rotorua, and I am far from impressed.

It is all very well doing up the town and shops, etc, but tourists coming in have to negotiate these roads and at least two of them are a nightmare.

The potholes, roundabouts, and bad traffic management are enough to put anyone off wanting to visit - as well as the tipped-up trucks on the Hemo roundabout.

Maybe instead of just putting a shovel full of tarmac into a hole, it would be better to do the job properly?

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Facts please

Columnist Bryan Gould's biased political views towards Jacinda Ardern are, in my opinion, over the top and unbalanced.

Your cartoon portraying Judith Collins as devious for handing information to the prime minister regarding Iain Lees-Galloway, while showing Ardern as absolutely pure, was just too much.

Where is your integrity and balance as a newspaper?

The elections are close and we require facts, not left-wing, fluffy opinions. (Abridged)

S MacDougall

Tauranga

