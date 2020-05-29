Night works near Baypark may cause delays over the next two weeks.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said work to remove concrete barriers from State Highway 29A is scheduled to take place on June 2 to June 4.

Work will continue again on June 7 to June 11. To minimise disruption to motorists, work will take place between 8pm and 5am.

Around 100 metres of concrete barriers will be removed from the middle of SH29A near Baypark. This work requires the existing concrete barriers to be cut and removed offsite, before reinstating a crash cushion further along SH29A.

Advertisement

There will be lane closures westbound and eastbound for the duration of the night works. A temporary 50km/h speed limit applies.

Road users are advised to travel with caution through the project site, drive to the conditions, reduce speed and follow the directions of road workers and signage.

While Waka Kotahi endeavours to minimise any disturbance for local residents, this work may generate some noise and vibration.

In the event of unsuitable weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work will be carried out on the next suitable night/s.