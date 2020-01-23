Cracks are starting to appear in the State Highway 4 Parapara temporary road although the wear and tear is considered no cause for concern.

The two-lane temporary road was opened on December 20 last year after a slip swept away hundreds of metres of the state highway two months earlier.

NZTA regional transport systems manager Ross I'Anson said monitoring systems picked up surface cracking on December 24.

"Our geotechnical team completed an initial site visit on the 25th of December and we have continued to closely monitor it since then."

Advertisement

The temporary road on the main route between Whanganui and Raetihi was opened on December 20 last year. Photo / Abe Leach

He said cracking is the sort of gradual land movement that was expected, and is within acceptable and safe tolerances.



"Although the cracks are obvious, our monitoring indicates there are no immediate concerns to public safety and no immediate need to close the road."

A trigger action response plan is in place and will alert the agency if there's too much movement on the slip and the temporary road is deemed unsafe.

I'Anson said a long-term solution is being worked on, and that NZTA intends to engage and consult with the public when more information is available.