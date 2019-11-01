

Northland's highways will get a makeover this summer, after an announcement by Transport Minister Phil Twyford who committed to repairing 212.4km of roads over the season.

Country-wide, the Government will resurface 1200 lane kilometres from October to March, as longer daylight hours and warmer temperatures offer the best conditions to build and maintain roads.

The state highway renewals over the summer are expected to cost $155 million.



"Making sure our roads are up to scratch is just one part of what we're doing to keep Kiwis safe while travelling," Twyford said.

"We're also carrying out lifesaving upgrades over 3300km of state highways which will prevent 160 deaths and serious injuries every year," Twyford said.

Plans by the New Zealand Transport Agency will see more than half the roadworks in Northland completed before Christmas.

Multiple sites on SH1 and SH16, south of Whangārei, will be resealed.

In mid to late November, NZTA contractors will be working on State Highway 12 around Waipoua Forest resealing 11km through the 18km forest.

Two sites at Dargaville will be under construction; at the end of SH14 with one site in the urban SH12 section.

Other roadworks include SH10 around Bulls Gorge in the Kerikeri area, SH1 just north of Wellsford, SH16 in the Kumeū urban area at the SH16 Access Rd before and after Christmas, and SH1 south of Warkworth at Moir Rd intersection and at Schedaways Hill, north of Puhoi.

NZTA senior system manager Wayne Oldfield said the road repairs would improve conditions; however, everyone had a role to play in keeping road users and road workers safe.

"We'll be delivering a large amount of roadworks within the region this season to improve the roads, increase safety and make people's journeys more enjoyable.

"We sometimes do roadworks overnight or on weekends to minimise disruption for customers on roads with very high traffic volumes."

Oldfield said most temporary work sites would only have orange road cones marking the lanes which don't provide protection against speeding or distracted drivers.

"Please slow down, stick to the speed limit, leave two car lengths' space between you and the vehicle ahead and be patient."

NZTA will stop most work before busy holiday travel periods to minimise disruption.

In the Far North, council contractors will also undertake repairs to one of the district's busiest local roads.

The surface of Kerikeri Rd has deteriorated significantly – a year after being widened at the Kerikeri Rd/Access Rd intersection – and remedial work is due to begin early November. It will take about two weeks to complete.

Construction works will be paused before the busy holiday travel period around Christmas.

Far North District Council general manager for infrastructure and asset management Andy Finch said a 120m section of Kerikeri Rd, just before Access Rd, didn't meet the standards expected by the council or ratepayers.

He said the contractor would repair the section of road at no extra cost to ratepayers.

The work will include removing the existing road seal and rebuilding a more resilient road foundation, resealing the road and then applying new markings.

To ensure both lanes remain open, the pedestrian refuge island will be temporarily removed during work.

Finch asked motorists to drive with extra care along that section of Kerikeri Rd.