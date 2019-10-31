More than 100km of state highway in the Manawatu-Whanganui region will be renewed in the coming months as the Government rolls out its largest-ever renewal programme.

The work will cover about 1200km of state highway across the country, with Manawatu-Whanganui making up 107km of that.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford said making sure roads are up to scratch is one part of what the Government is doing to keep New Zealanders safe while travelling.

"Last year, NZTA delivered its biggest recorded programme of road maintenance and is on track to deliver 60 per cent more renewals compared to under the previous government – that's around 350km more a year."

NZTA says the work in Manawatu-Whanganui includes upgrades to 26km of State Highway 1, plus 13km of SH3 and 14km of SH4.

Waikato will receive the largest portion of work over summer with 430km of the region's state highways getting renewed, while 150km of Bay of Plenty state highway and 81km of Taranaki state highway will be improved.

The project will be carried out from now until March 2020 and is expected to cost $155 million.