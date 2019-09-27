

A symbolic start has been made on a $9 million roundabout to fix one of Northland's most loathed intersections.

Preparatory work at the junction of Waipapa Rd and State Highway 10, northwest of Kerikeri, is already under way but on Friday the project's backers came together for a ceremonial turning of the first sods.

Along with the Billion Trees Fund and Bay of Islands wharf upgrades, the Waipapa roundabout was one of the first projects to receive cash from the Provincial Growth Fund.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones told the gathering he had asked the NZ Transport Authority to choose projects that were ''a real bugbear'', and Waipapa was top of their list.

''I live 1km away, but I had absolutely nothing to do with it.''

The intersection was the site of regular accidents, congestion and stress, and many locals avoided it at certain times of day for fear of crashes.

''Full marks to the people who have advocated for this kaupapa over the years,'' Jones said.

No one was happier on Friday than district councillor Ann Court. Witnessing a near-miss 29 years ago prompted her to start campaigning for a roundabout and was one of the factors that propelled her into local government.

''This is the best day of my career, without a doubt. In future every person who drives through here will be able to do so safely.''

NZTA regional relations manager Steve Mutton said the roundabout and Klinac Lane extension would improve safety, allow better connections within Waipapa, make the area more cycle- and pedestrian-friendly, reduce congestion and slow down traffic.

Local businesses would suffer some disruption but ultimately it would improve the local economy, he said.

The sod-turning was entrusted to Jones, Northland MP Matt King and Waipapa Business Association representative Sarah Curtis.

Ngāti Rehia’s Kipa Munro (left), Northland MP Matt King, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, Waipapa Business Association representative Sarah Curtis and former Maori Affairs Minister Dover Samuels turn the symbolic first sods for the Waipapa roundabout project. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Curtis paid tribute to Court, saying the project was ''a testament to her persistence''.

''We're glad it's finally paid off,'' she said.

Work has started already on shifting utilities such as water and power. Stormwater will be improved and overhead power lines will be placed underground.

The next phase will be to extend Klinac Lane from the commercial centre of Waipapa to connect with Waipapa Loop Rd, which will include building a short bridge.

Once that is complete, around March-April, Klinac Lane will serve as a detour at times while work on the intersection is under way. The roundabout is due to be completed by the end of 2020. No work will be done during the busy Christmas-New Year period.

The contractors are Downer and WSP Opus.