Tauranga City Council is pumping an extra $3 million into transport planning - finding and testing solutions to the city's biggest transport issues.

But some have questioned what the project will deliver, who will wind up paying the bills and why the work is not being done by a joint transport initiative.

The Urban Form and Transport Initiative, or UFTI, was set up by three Western Bay councils, via Smartgrowth, and the New Zealand Transport Agency to create a master plan for the region's transport network.

Read more:
 Window closing to stop Tauranga becoming 'mini-Auckland'
Three plans, five

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.