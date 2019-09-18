On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Tauranga City Council is pumping an extra $3 million into transport planning - finding and testing solutions to the city's biggest transport issues.
But some have questioned what the project will deliver, who will wind up paying the bills and why the work is not being done by a joint transport initiative.
The Urban Form and Transport Initiative, or UFTI, was set up by three Western Bay councils, via Smartgrowth, and the New Zealand Transport Agency to create a master plan for the region's transport network.
The first phase of work was expected to cost $1.7m in its first phase but that estimate has jumped to $2.4m.
Christine Jones, general manager of strategy and growth at the Tauranga council, said the parties were revising their initial plan to split the costs, which was:
• 43 per cent NZTA
The remaining 57 per cent will be split three ways between the councils as follows: • 40 per cent Tauranga City Council • 40 per cent Bay of Plenty Regional Council • 20 per cent Western Bay of Plenty District Council.
Jones said some pieces of UFTI-related work were being funded and worked on separately.
On Tuesday Tauranga's council voted unanimously to put up $3m towards developing a transport system network plan that would feed into UFTI's work.
The project would look at solutions to big transport network issues. It would make sure decision-makers had solid information to consider when long-term transport funding discussions rolled around in 2021, and the council was ready to implement those decisions.