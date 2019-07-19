A power pole and fallen live lines as a result of a crash closed a major road through Whangārei and diversions were in place as repairs were completed.

The driver and passenger in a northbound vehicle were uninjured when their car slammed into a power pole outside the Visitor Information Centre on Otaika Rd, State Highway 1, about 2.50pm today.

However, the live lines which fell across most of the main road meant diversions were quickly put in place by police.

It was expected diversions would remain until Saturday morning.

Advertisement

A power pole taken out by a car. Photo/Tania Whyte

Northpower spokesman Steve Macmillan said one pole, carrying 11,000 volt and 400 volt lines, had been knocked from its base and needed to be replaced.

Two other poles on either side were also assessed for damage caused by the weight of the fallen pole and lines.

The crash caused 900 customers to be without power but by 4.20pm that was down to 215 including NorthTec on Raumanga Valley Rd.

Macmillan anticipated all customers would be back online by 8pm tonight.

Sergeant Lance Goulsbro said the car was travelling north and went off the road in wet conditions.

The stretch of road is a 50km/h zone.

Goulsbro said the reason for the crash was still being established but no other vehicles were involved.