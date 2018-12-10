Whanganui District Council is asking for public submissions on changes to speed limits on Castlecliff Beach, and Rapanui and Francis roads.

Council is reviewing the speed limits on Castlecliff Beach and is proposing to reduce the speed limit from 100km/h to 30km/h.

The changes in the speed limits are proposed to apply from North Mole up to Kai Iwi Beach and will create a consistent speed limit for the whole beach.

The review of speed limits along this section of beach is intended to help reduce potential conflicts between vehicles and other users on Castlecliff Beach.

Advertisement

Also included in the proposed amendment is a reduction in the speed limit around Westmere School and on Rapanui Road, from Westmere School to State Highway 3, from 100km/h to 80km/h.

The proposed amendments are intended to increase safety around Westmere School, as well as address noise and street racers.

Matters relating to anti-social behaviour will also be considered along with the review of speed limits.

The consultation period begins today and is open until 4pm on Friday February 8, 2019.